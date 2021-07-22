POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in POSCO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

