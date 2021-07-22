Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $405.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.