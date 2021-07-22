Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells 83,694 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $754,082.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $855,740.20.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $59,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ContextLogic by 855.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 641,224 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

