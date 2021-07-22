Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,032 shares of company stock worth $10,798,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

