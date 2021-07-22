Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III Sells 7,329 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Irving F. Lyons III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $330.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $334.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

