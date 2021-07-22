CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bradley J. Phd Bolzon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00.
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.