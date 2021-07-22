CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley J. Phd Bolzon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

