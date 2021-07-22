Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 3,334.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Curis were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $6,566,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

