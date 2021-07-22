Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Shake Shack worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Shake Shack stock opened at $97.16 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

