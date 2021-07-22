Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,553,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Univec has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

