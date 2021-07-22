Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40. Veritone has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

