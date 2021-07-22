Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. The company is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, Olin's Chlor Alkali and Epoxy segments are exposed to headwinds from weak prices and demand. High operating costs are also expected to put pressure on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.79.

NYSE:OLN opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Olin by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

