HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.48.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.