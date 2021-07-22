Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.43 Million Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.94% of REV Group worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in REV Group by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in REV Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REVG opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.11 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

