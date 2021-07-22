Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.45 Million Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.54% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $38,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $580,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGC opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $588.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. Equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

