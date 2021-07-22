SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,287 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 65.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 183,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 19.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

