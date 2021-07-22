Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,973 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $9,399,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NLS opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.