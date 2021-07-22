MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 3.2%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.89. 64,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,016,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $915.41 million, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,027,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.