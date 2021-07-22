DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.20. DZS shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 209 shares.

DZSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Get DZS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $520.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.