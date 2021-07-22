Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Up 13.1%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price was up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 365,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,475,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

