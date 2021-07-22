Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $49.32 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,186 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

