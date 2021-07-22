ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Volume Increase

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 113,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,140,315 shares.The stock last traded at $34.99 and had previously closed at $34.42.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ABB by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ABB by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ABB by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

