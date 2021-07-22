Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.18. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.