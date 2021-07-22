Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45.

On Friday, May 21st, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60.

Shares of CCCC opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,144,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

