Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 431,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,165,363 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $45.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,155 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 488,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.