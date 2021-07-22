TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Up 7.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 3,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on TASK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

