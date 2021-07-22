ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

NDRA stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

