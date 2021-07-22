Zacks: Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.76 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

