Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $301.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $281.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.91. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

