Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $342.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.07. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

