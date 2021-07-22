Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also commented on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

RAIN opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 58,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 550,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,493,349 shares of company stock valued at $41,070,869 in the last quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

