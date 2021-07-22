Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OXLC stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

