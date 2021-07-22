Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 6,831,700 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CHPT opened at $25.96 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.