Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock.

OTC:ELUXF opened at $27.95 on Wednesday.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

