GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,412.09 ($18.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £71.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,631.60 ($21.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $869,140 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

