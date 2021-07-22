Warburg Research Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €18.40 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €18.58 ($21.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.56. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

