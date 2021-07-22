Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELMUF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

