Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,297,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,114 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

