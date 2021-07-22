Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Graham worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Graham by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Graham by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock opened at $661.50 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.