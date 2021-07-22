First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,110 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $192,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.