Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 2,096.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

