Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,067 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

