Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $25,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

