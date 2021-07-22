The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $21.92

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $21.35. The India Fund shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

