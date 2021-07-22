Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $21.53. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 60 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMTB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.94 million, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $920,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.