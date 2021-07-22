United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.97. United Fire Group shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

