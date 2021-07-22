Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 19.7% in June

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 46.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 189,853 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 121.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

