Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PYNKF stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.07.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization 1-2 mm below the surface of an excised tissue specimen.

