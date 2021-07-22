CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.44 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of CRH opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $13,565,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

