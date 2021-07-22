Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

