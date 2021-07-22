Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.00 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,856 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

